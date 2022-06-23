Kempner Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,962 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of TSM opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

