Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

