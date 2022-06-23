Kenneth Earl Zinger Acquires 4,222 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,048.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,414,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,366,564.74.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,576.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.19. 1,248,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The stock has a market cap of C$559.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

