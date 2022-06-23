Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR:COP opened at €41.40 ($43.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.85. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €36.30 ($38.21) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($87.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is €49.66 and its 200 day moving average is €55.17.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

