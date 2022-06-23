Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 235,557 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.44.

KROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,144,071. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,524,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 311.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

