Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Crown Castle International by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.87. 14,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.89. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

