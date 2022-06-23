Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 57 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ASML by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $484.71. 24,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $461.85 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

