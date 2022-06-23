Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.93 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

IYC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

