Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $282.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.28. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.85.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

