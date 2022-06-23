Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.11. 67,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

