Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 84,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.97. 3,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

