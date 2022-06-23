KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.89

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 350470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,634,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

