KeyFi Market Capitalization Reaches $366,277.37 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. KeyFi has a market cap of $366,277.37 and approximately $314.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00396497 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00075809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013720 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

