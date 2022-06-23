Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $79,800.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 15,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,047,525 shares in the company, valued at $26,852,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,724 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,237.20.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Shares of KFS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 67,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,110. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 million, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of -0.17.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 163.46% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

