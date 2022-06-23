Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$9.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.78.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,798.30.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$5.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a PE ratio of -11.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.5805487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.74%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

