KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.00.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.73. 71,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,566. KLA has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

