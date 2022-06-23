Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.17

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 152558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

