Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.17

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 152558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.