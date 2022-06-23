Lamden (TAU) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $48,856.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

