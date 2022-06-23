Lethean Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,478.61 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Lethean has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $170,478.61 and $835.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,765.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.28 or 0.05447905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028015 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00268191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00562693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.00580000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00076272 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

