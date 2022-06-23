Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE LEVI opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

