LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 57,410 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $103,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDXX opened at $333.11 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

