LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 210,049 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises 4.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.76% of Akamai Technologies worth $146,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,208. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.99 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

