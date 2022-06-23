LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 112,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -128.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

