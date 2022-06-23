LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 218,780 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,780 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $64,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

