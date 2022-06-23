LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 3,560 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of MS opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

