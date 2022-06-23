LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 83,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $30,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 45.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 over the last ninety days.

NYSE BAM opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

