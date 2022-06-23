LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 917,710 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 917,710 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $49,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 30,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.2% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 619,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $7,202,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

