LGT Capital Partners LTD. Takes Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.55% of Autolus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

