Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 392,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 144,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

