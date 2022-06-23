Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $717.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00782067 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,090.55 or 1.00053193 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 760,077,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

