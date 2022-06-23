loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $298,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,372,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,089.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00.

loanDepot stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 1,156,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 192,494 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.