Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.43. 9,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.15 and a 200-day moving average of $411.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.