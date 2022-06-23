Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.40% of NXP Semiconductors worth $193,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $153.92. 15,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.31 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

