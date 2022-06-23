Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 2,205 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.40. 36,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

