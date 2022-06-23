Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

