Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.91. 72,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,448,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

