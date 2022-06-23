Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $295,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $10.76 on Thursday, hitting $529.98. 17,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $489.14 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $544.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

