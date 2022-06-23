Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 14,280 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 6.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.17% of Mastercard worth $603,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $317.56. 11,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,079. The company has a market capitalization of $308.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

