Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,200. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.20. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $363,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

