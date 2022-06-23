Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 124,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,519,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

