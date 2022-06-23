LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $240.14 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

