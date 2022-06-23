LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $298,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $280.67 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

