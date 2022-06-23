Macquarie Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Neutral

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

EDU stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,122,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,058,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

