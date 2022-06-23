Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion. Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 776,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,909,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,340 shares of company stock worth $729,547. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $683,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Macy’s by 845.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Macy’s by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

