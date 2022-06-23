Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $152.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

