Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital accounts for 2.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAIN opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

