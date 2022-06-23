Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23.
About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)
Featured Articles
- Worthington’s Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
- Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.