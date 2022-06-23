Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23.

Get Management Consulting Group alerts:

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.