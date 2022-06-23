Manchester City Fan Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.72 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $15.95 million and $8.72 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00022154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00301911 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014201 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

