Maxcoin Price Up 64.9% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $259,047.39 and $92.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,092.11 or 1.00060580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00040120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00232158 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00083448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00114655 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00205616 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

