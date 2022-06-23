Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases Shares of 33,940 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,000. Netflix makes up about 7.5% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

